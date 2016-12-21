FG Assures Provosts of Transforming Teacher Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria has been assured of government’s determination to revamp teacher education in order to attain an enviable status.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the assurance when the committee paid him a courtesy visit recently, said the ministry has made teacher education its priority in the drive to transform the education sector; hence it formed one of the pillars in the ministerial strategic plan.

He promised the committee of looking into some of its complaints that are within the purview of his ministry with a view to addressing them.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr. Nwanze Ezoem, congratulated the minister, saying that his appointment has not only brought sanity to the sector but is a signpost of a visionary step to a pragmatic education in the country.

He pledged the committee’s unalloyed support to the minister and his management team, saying that the committee is bent on making teacher education a “professional reality” and not just a past-time occupation for quacks.

Ezoem complained about some challenges colleges of education are facing including low enrolment of students, late disbursement of TETFund allocations, salary and promotion arrears, among others and urged the minister to look into them with a view to proffering solutions.