ESUT Medical School Pledges Commitment to Excellence

The Provost of the College of Medicine, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Augustine Ugochukwu, has said that the series of re-training programmes being organised for its academic staff are to ensure that the college produces quality medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other related professionals that can successfully practice in any part of the world.

Ugochukwu said with the changing face of medicine, the college has braced up to meet global demands by ensuring that its lecturers are not only encouraged to research but, also to impart the best medical education in students.

Speaking at a dinner to celebrate the success of the Department of Community Medicine, he expressed delight that the college, despite its young age, has produced some of the best medical doctors in the country, adding that “although we have not got there, at the speed we are going, we will get there soon.”

While describing the department as one of the most successful departments in the college, the provost said with the accreditation of most of its programmes, the management and staff have no excuse not to perform.

He advised chief executives to always carry everyone along in their decisions, even as he stressed the need to have a team for easy coordination.

Ugochukwu also called on pharmaceutical companies in the country to take the issue of clinical trial of their drugs seriously, stressing that successful clinical trial of drugs would build the confidence of consumers.

The Chief Medical Director of the ESUT Parklane Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Gabriel Njeze, said the success achieved by the department within such a short time deserves to be celebrated. He said shortly after visitations by various regulatory bodies, the department and others got accreditation in quick succession and re-emphasised that the hospital would continue to re-train its workforce with the latest advances in medicine.

In his remarks, the Head, Department of Community Medicine, Dr. Eddy Ndibuagu, reassured the university that the department would continue to strive for excellence, adding that with the accreditation, the sky is now its limit.

The Chairman of House Committee on Health in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emeka Ogbuabor, called on academics in various universities to collaborate and improve the quality of education in the country, adding that of late, the international community is no longer satisfied with the standard of education in Nigeria.

Ogbuabor, who was the chairman of the occasion, charged the staff to remain committed to the improvement of healthcare in the state and country at large.

Also speaking, the Dean, Clinical Medicine, Prof. Frank Ezeugwu, lauded Ndibuagu’s organisational ability, pointing out that changes in the department flow freely as a family affair since its inception.

A representative of the sponsor, Mega Life Sciences, Mr. Michael Osakwe, announced that successful clinical trial of the immune boosting vitamin, Ginsomin had been conducted in Asia, Europe, South America and some Africa countries and advised Nigerians to take it as it boosts immunity, controls stress and improves overall wellbeing of people.

Earlier, the immediate past head of the department, Dr. Sussan Arinze-Onyia, expressed delight that the dinner was attended by top officials of the university and the hospital and attributed the success to the managerial ability of the current head of department.

“I am not surprised with the success of this dinner, anywhere Ndibuagu puts his hands, he succeeds, indeed he is a blessing to the university and the college.”