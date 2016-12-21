Diamond Bank Promotes 850 Employees

Diamond Bank has announced the promotion of over 850 employees of its workforce who have distinguished themselves in performance and in living the core values of the bank.

According to a statement issued by the bank tuesday, “these members of staff will be part of the talent pipeline in the coming years as they have distinguished themselves at the junior levels and therefore need to be encouraged and developed to take up critical positions in the future.”

“Diamond Bank is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, leveraging innovation and technology to enhance customer experiences and drive financial inclusion in what it terms Beyond Banking. Since incorporation in December 1990, Diamond Bank has challenged the market environment by introducing new products, innovative technology and setting new benchmarks through international standards.

” Today, Diamond Bank is best placed to respond to changing lifestyles and is leading the digital transformation in response to these societal shifts. Diamond Mobile app, for example, is Africa’s leading banking app and the first with the touch ID feature,” it added.