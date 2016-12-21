Delightsome Land School Ends Year with Parents’ Hangout

Martins Ifijeh

As part of activities to celebrate a successful 2016, the management of Delightsome Land School, Lagos recently brought parents together to unwind and ease off the year’s stress.

At the hangout tagged ‘Ripping the Runway’ parents were made to model designs by the famous London-based Nigerian fashion designer, Ade Bakare. The parents included a Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda-Coker; on air personality of Cool FM, Manny; wife of the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Ikuforiji, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Tayo Olarenwaju, said the idea of bringing parents together to celebrate a successful year was to provide them with the opportunity to interact with one another, unwind and appreciate the designs of Bakare.

She also called on the government to provide an enabling environment for businesses, adding that in her case, the school worries about things that ordinarily should be the government’s concern. “We worry about electricity, water, security and the likes. These are what the government should be putting in place for ease of business for those who are contributing to the society.”

On her part, Chinda-Coker commended the school for bringing parents together to relieve their stress. “Some of the run way models are grandmothers. It is an opportunity for many to have a feel of the entertainment of runway modeling. Most of them have also not worn makeups before; wearing it today will give them a lasting impression.”