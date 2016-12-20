– FG to Launch Digital Switch over Thursday

– Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government is set to launch the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting in Abuja next Thursday.

This was announced monday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during the tour of the transmission station and Call Centre of Pinnacle Communication Limited, the signal distribution for the Abuja DSO.

The minister, who described the launch as revolutionary in the Nigerian broadcasting ecosystem, said 30 free channels would be available for Abuja residents upon the switch over while over 450,000 Set-Top Boxes (decoders) have been provided for the commencement.

“We are impressed by the speed, commitment and passion of Pinnacle to this project and we have come here to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure smooth DSO in Abuja on Thursday,” Mohammed said.

He expressed delight that the residents of the FCT in possession of decoders will receive better picture and audio clarity in addition to 30 free channels that supply news, entertainment, music, sports and business, among other contents.

Mohammed expressed confidence that within three years of the digital transition, one million jobs will be created in the development of television content, technical services,

software development, as well as the installation and repair of decoders for over 24 million televisions households, among others.

The minister said even though the DSO would not take place in one fell swoop across the country, the federal government remains resolute in its commitment to meeting the 2017 deadline for the DSO.

Also speaking at the Call Centre of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), he said the government is equally concerned about customers’ satisfaction, which informed the setting up of the Call Centre where subscribers can call to make inquiries or complaints for prompt response.

The pilot scheme of the DSO was launched in Jos, Plateau State, on April 30, 2016