Two Female Suicide Bombers Die in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers on Sunday night on the outskirts of Maiduguri were killed when one of them detonated the explosive device strapped to her body to prevent policemen from stopping them for a routine check. Three residents from the area were however injured.

According to a text message by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Borno Police Command, Victor Isuku, “At About 2030hrs yesterday (Sunday), two female suicide bombers were halted to stop for routine check at Geleri village which is about 5km to Muna Garage, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

“One of the suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to her body killing her and her accomplice whose IED vest did not explode. Three residents of the area were however injured.

“The command’s EOD unit rushed to the scene to render the unexploded IED safe. The area has been secured and normalcy restored.”

