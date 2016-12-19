Saraki Awards Scholarship to 73 Kwara Indigenes to Mark Birthday

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday awarded scholarship to 73 First Class graduates who are indigenes of Kwara State to mark his 54th birthday. Saraki had hosted the graduates and their parents to a dinner on Sunday’s night at his GRA residence, Ilorin which lasted till 12 midnight.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saraki said it was high time Nigerians began to focus less on oil and pay more attention to developing human resources.

The Senate president observed that the disciplines in which the graduates bagged their First Class honours were “very difficult disciplines”, adding that the feat suggested that Nigeria is blessed with promising future leaders.

Details later…