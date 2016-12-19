NNPC Imports 36.7m Litres of Aviation Fuel for Yuletide Holiday

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday said it had imported about 38.7 million litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) popularly called aviation fuel which would last up to 26 days, to enable airlines to conveniently fly people across the country during the Yuletide holiday.

In a statement by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu in Abuja, NNPC said that the development was part of its bid to ensure a hitch-free air travel across the country during this period.

Quoting its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the statement explained that the step was taken to forestall shortage of the product, a situation that had recently led to reported cases of flight delays and cancellations across the nation’s airports.

Details later…