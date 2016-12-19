Motorists Stranded as Truck Drivers Block Abuja-Lokoja-Okene Road

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Truck drivers on Monday blocked the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road along NATACO in Lokoja with their vehicles following a protest over what they called ‘exorbitant taxation’.

The road, which links the southern and northern part of the country, was blocked by the truck drivers for about eight hours thereby making travellers and motorists along the route to be stranded until the personnel of the Kogi State Police Command, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) intervened.

In a chat with THISDAY, the truck drivers alleged that the Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue arbitrarily increased the N2,000 levy paid daily on each truck to N5,000 and eventually N10,000 within a short period of time without “carrying them along”.

Details later…