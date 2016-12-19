Group Decries Senate’s Call for Lawal’s Suspension

‎Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative ‎on Monday said that the National Assembly as presently constituted lacked the moral standing to call for the suspension and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal.

The Senate had last week asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Lawal and ensure his prosecution over alleged breach of the Nigerian laws in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

The National Coordinator of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi‎, at a press conference in Abuja said: “The presently constituted National Assembly‎ lacks the moral standing to call for the resignation and prosecution of the SGF. It is disheartening to see our Senate whose leadership emerged through a forged Senate standing rule to be involved in another forgery of this magnitude. “

