Group Decries Senate’s Call for Lawal’s Suspension

Mr. Babachir Lawal

‎Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative ‎on Monday said that the National Assembly as presently constituted lacked the moral standing to call for the suspension and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal.

The Senate had last week asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Lawal and ensure his prosecution over alleged breach of the Nigerian laws in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

The National Coordinator of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi‎, at a press conference in Abuja said: “The presently constituted National Assembly‎ lacks the moral standing to call for the resignation and prosecution of the SGF. It is disheartening to see our Senate whose leadership emerged through a forged Senate standing rule to be involved in another forgery of this magnitude. “

  josvinco

    Who are these group of idiots or self serving groups ? who are the real problems behind moving our nation forward. Okpokwu Ogenyi‎, must be a beneficiary of the rot in the system. It is very unbecoming of people like Okpokwu to come under the auspices of coalition to drum support for corrupt public officers and politicians. Concerned citizen should not allow this trend to continue. It is an insult to millions of reasoning people of Nigeria. This nonsensical group should allow the Senate to do their job. If Lawal is found guilty, he must go . Not only that the law must takes its full course.