Dogara Hails Saraki at 54

By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has expressed congratulatory wishes to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on occasion of his 54th birthday.

Dogara, in a statement, lauded Saraki’s leadership of the Senate, which he said has proven to be an active and progressive partner of the House of Representatives in providing legislative solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“The Senate under your watch has been an active and progressive partner in providing legislative solutions to Nigeria’s problems. We look forward to continued cooperation and seamlesness in National Assembly activities in the service of our people,” Dogara said.