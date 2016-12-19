Buhari: Recession will Ebb in 2017

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the current economic recession will ebb in 2017.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the president spoke on Monday in Abuja while declaring open an induction course organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Nigerian career ambassadors-designate who were recently cleared by the Senate.

The president said:‎ “We are optimistic that the external factors that partly contributed to push our economy into recession will ebb in 2017. Until then, I regret that the resources available to fund our missions abroad will not be as robust as we would like.

“We are working hard to turn around our national economy by effectively reforming our macroeconomic environment through measures, some of which were outlined in my budget speech to the National Assembly last week.”

Details later…