A Ruthless Government is Better Than a Youth-less Government

16
8084
MAKING COMMON SENSE By Ben MurrayBruce, email: ben.murraybruce@thisdaylive.com

MAKING COMMON SENSE

By Ben Murray Bruce; ben.murraybruce@thisdaylive.com

When you take a critical look at the composition of the present administration at the federal level, the only place you can find youths is in the National Assembly.

There are no youths in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari otherwise known as the Executive Council of the Federation. All the ministers are either middle age or senior citizens.

The same is true for the judiciary. The only place you will find a few youth is in the National Assembly and especially the House of Representatives.

Now, I want you to ask yourself why we have this reality despite the fact that over 60% of our population are young people of 36 and under.

I have often pondered this challenge and the reason always eluded me until I became active on social media sometime last year.

You see, Martin Luther King Jr. once said ‘When evil men plot, good men must plan. When evil men burn and bomb, good men must build and bind. When evil men shout ugly words of hatred, good men must commit themselves to the glories of love.’

The old breed politicians who put Nigeria where she is have been plotting and continue to plot, but rather than counter them by organizing yourselves and by planning to mobilize into parties and get elected, what most of our youths do is to tear each other down on social media for the very same old breed politicians who the youth complain about.

I call it the crab mentality. As you may or may not be aware, if you catch crabs, you do not need to cover the basket or vessel where you put them in because once one of them starts to climb out, the others will drag it back down and so they act as a police against each other for the benefit of their oppressors.

Another challenge our youths have is their outward focus. This was thoroughly put on display during the last US elections. Nigerian youths who fought each other over whether it was appropriate or not for our own presidential candidates to refuse to debate had strong opinions on the US presidential debates.

Our youths took opposing sides and fought each other using the vilest of words to describe those on the other side as if Hillary and Trump were vying to preside over Aso Rock.

We show this same zeal for European Premier Leagues and it is not unusual to read about Nigerian youths fighting or in extreme situations, even killing each other, because of rivalry over their European football clubs.

If our youth were to channel this same zeal to building unity amongst themselves so they can. have a common front in 2019, there will definitely be a change in the political structure of Nigeria.

Let me give you a recent example. A couple weeks ago, the Nigerian Communications Commission had instructed GSM firms to increase their tariffs. As to be expected, this move sparked outrage amongst Nigeria’s youth who rose up spontaneously against it and when the NCC saw their reaction they backed down.

Why do you think they backed down? Was it because you were angry? Was it because you guys are numerous in number? None of the above.

They backed down for one and only one reason. Nigeria’s youth were UNITED in their rejection of the data tariff increase.

You see, nobody is afraid of your numbers or your anger or your political affiliation. What they are afraid of is your unity because when you unite, nothing is impossible to you.

So settle it in your minds that you are all Nigerians. Do not look at each other as ‘aboki’ or ‘IPOB’ or other such derisive names you use to label each other on social media.

If you do not do this, then 2019 will come and you will continue being bag carriers and PAs for the old breed.

Let me ask you a question: How many of you youths believe that a youth can be President in 2019? Be honest.

Now let me ask you another question. How many of you believed that Donald Trump would win the US elections?

You see, as Nelson Mandela said, ‘it always seems impossible until it is done’!

Let me tell you from my experience, if you do your part, divine forces will do the rest.

No matter how bad a ruthless government is, it is always going to far better than a youth-less government. No matter how young at heart a senior citizen is, he cannot know the needs of the youth as much as a youth.

In fact we can say that if it is not a youth, it cannot be a youth!

Youths do not even have to go and form your own party. Democracy is a game of numbers. You have the numbers. We don’t.

My recommendation to you is to join the already established parties and use your numbers to take it over.

And do not worry too much about money. Money is important, yes, but the world is changing. In fact it has changed!

Hillary Clinton had more money than Donald Trump during the elections. At one point she was outspending Donald Trump 7 to 1 on advertising.

But she underestimated the power of social media and Trump used it to win the hearts and minds of many Americans and won the election.

It is not only Hillary Clinton that underestimated social media. Nigeria’s old breed politicians also underestimate it and surprise, surprise, so do you youths!

Because when you use social media to fight each other you show that you do not know it’s power. Learn from Trump. No matter what the mainstream media says or said about him, he did not believe their news. He did not accept their reality. Instead he used social media to create his own version of reality that eventually became the version that manifested in real life!

And this idea that youths make lousy leaders is unscientific and goes against the evidence. Nigeria made her greatest strides and achieved some of her most rapid progress between Independence and 1979 and youths led for thirteen of those nineteen golden years.

Nigeria has only gone into recession twice in her history and at both times we were not led by youths. Essentially what I am trying to say is that the man with an opinion cannot quarrel with the man with the facts and the facts favour our youth.

• Murray-Bruce is the Senator representing Bayelsa East and founder  of the Silverbird Entertainment Group

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • yusuf Mikail

    I agree with Ben Bruce on this one. If the youth of this country do not take power (since it will not be given to them) they will not have a country at the end of the day. The current leadership is inept and divisive.

  • baba

    Senator Ben Bruce making sense!

  • BB

    Very difficult to admit it, he does have a point. However, if you have had the chance to interact with the AVERAGE Nigerian youth, you would be perplexed- the wanton level of ignorance and tribalism that they display defies logic. I believe the government of the day must pay more attention to education (formal and informal), to give our youth a chance of amounting to anything

  • james_grim_teacher

    The Nigerian youth has his mind in the gutter of intellectual laziness, un emancipation, corruption, lack of radicalism.
    They are not ready for leadership.

    We have the most de-radicalised youth in many generations in Nigeria. There is no depth and a lot of them are intellectual light weights.

    They have found political expression only by identifying with individuals (ethnic champions) who are mostly corrupt ex office holders. Talk to a top politician who can deliver a ward, state or groups of states in Nigeria and you will find a group of youths who identify with him personally rather than some ideology he is promoting.

    Sit a youth down today and ask him about politics , all he will do in the first few minutes is to throw names around instead of his ideas, his ideals and the semblance of an ideology.

    • remm ieet

      People like Ben Murray Bruce are expected to use their time in the Senate to churn out laws that will set the youth free. They are supposed to structure the economy to enable the youth participate fully, in the economic development. Participation in politics should be limited to the youth who would become future leaders. Right now, we don’t even have the template for that yet. All Nigerian youth don’t have to be politically active.
      Experience has shown that in other countries, youth are fully engaged in indoor and outdoor sports, music, apprenticeships, internships, research and planning, and all kinds of blue collar jobs.
      A political entity like Nigeria is supposed to operate as an economic bloc, contrary to what we have now, where the economy is run down by the over politicisation of the economy.
      In a country like Nigeria where political office makes room for laxity and laziness in policy making, our youth are like sheep gone astray from the shepherd.

  • opamkaa

    It is difficult to have Nigerian youths coalesce around common political issues because they have fed and are feeding from the same poisonous ethnic division menu. Decades of government policy of deliberate distortion have engrained flawed notions about various ethnic groups in the minds of our youths. This situation is made worse by inadequate funding of education and the absence of Nigerian History in our school curriculum. The result is that our youths have been incapable of objective critical thinking. They are so gullible that they buy into every garbage they are fed in the form of news.

    Majority of the legislators in local, state, and federal offices under the age of 40 or even 45 are products of our lousy education standard. They are fact-challenged. Their lack of willingness to ask tough questions and demand honest answers on important national issues is evidence of their docility.

    Where do we always have robust budget for road construction and maintenance and our roads remain deathtraps? Why do we budget so much for power generation and remain in perpetual darkness? Why do our law makers enjoy free and reliable amenities supply while their masters, average Nigerians, lack those amenities? Why can’t the local and state governments enjoy some autonomy to do things for themselves that the federal government is not doing properly?

    These are issues that concern overwhelming majority of Nigerians, especially the youths. They are, unfortunately, incapable of overcoming their tribal/ethnic sentiments to think about these larger patriotic issues. The only way to overcome thi pervasive parochial tendency is quality education. Good education has a way of freeing the mind.

    Mr. Bruce will do well to canvas for higher budget for education and better management of such budgets to raise the standard of education especially at primary and secondary levels. Without a good foundation, not much will be achieved at tertiary level. Next is for him to galvanize his fellow legislators to devolve power to lower governing units for effective management and more involvement of the youths in affairs that concern them.

  • Orphic

    In most re western countries, older politicians nurture younger ones to replace them. Nigeria’s older politicians have the connections, are richer having embezzelled longer and are organised on ageist lines that discriminate against the young. They also never retire and end up fighting with younger ones for the spoils of office.

    In western countries like the US and UK, the nurturing of the young by giving them early responsibility is practised. For instance Former British PM John Major is the mentor of recently retired PM David Cameron, Mr Major who is younger than Buhari is not running around seeking political office. He has had his turn and is gracious to give way to a younger generation.

    Nigerian politicians are recycled in a way that even rubbish is not i.e. at least recycled rubbish is treated and turned into something useful, whereas the Nigerian politician is garbage before office, garbage after office, garbage in youth and garbage in old age.

    • Ijenaija

      still they are old and they dont have the numbers as the youth. Lets unite and edge them out!

  • John Paul

    Indeed, Nigeria’s youth has made us proud

    They gave us five (5) FIFA Under 17 championships, Three (3) African Cups of Nations, multiple CAF Women soccer championships, a stellar performance in the 1994 World Cup, Bianca and other beauty queens of international acclaim, Nollywood, Nigeria’s music Industry, etc, etc

    Nevertheless, the youth is not the Panacea to our leadership problems in Nigeria. Since the beginning of the fourth republic we have had youthful leaders that ended up being mediocre. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State Governor at 39 years old) and Demeji Bankole (Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives at 37 years old) are two good examples to illustrate this point

    While Kalu is still answering charges of fleecing Abia State of over N3 billion, at N110 to $1 exchange rate, Demeji Bankole term as speaker was, at best, lukewarm. And he was embroiled in the $65 million illegal loan which was shared among “senior” legislators as a “pay raise”

    Of course Nigeria has had successful youthful public servants like Donald Duke. But we have also had very successful older public servants like Adams Oshiomole

    At the risk of overusing the United States as an example. Even though most of the U.S. Presidents have been in their 40’s and 50’s at the time of Inauguration, many of the presidents in the U.S – like Ronald Reagan – were in their late 60’s at the time of Inauguration.

    And the United States went from electing a 47 years old Obama to a 70 years old Trump – at the time of inauguration

    What Nigeria needs from its public servants – irrespective of age – is an abiding commitment to develop Nigeria. Many of our public servants are afraid of a developed Nigeria or do not even believe that Nigeria can develop

    That is why they run Helter Skelter from the United States to Europe to Dubai to South Africa in search for nice neighborhoods – that were developed by men like them – to raise their children, good schools, excellent health care, pipe borne water and all the trappings of a developed country, without giving a hoot about the members of their constituencies

    Thereby forgetting the lyrics of that classic by Goddy K. Obi: “Wetin dey for Sokoto, e dey for Shokoto”

    Wouldn’t it be nice to see our leaders – irrespective of age – throwing a fit, becoming angry or even crying like Sam Mbakwe, of blessed memory, at the sight of refuse on our streets, pot holes on our through fares or an unsightly weed in our residential areas

  • prince

    In the light of the above message, I offer myself for service as an aspiring Nigerian President come 2019. I am in my early 40s, a Certified Accountant with modest achievements in Finance and Business Management. I want to lead the youth into Aso Rock come 2019. If you are in my support, join me and let start the walk to ASOROCK2019

    • Ijenaija

      good talk

    • NYOAN
    • Netanyahu

      You must tell us where you come from otherwise no show. This is Nigeria. Federal character, zoning formula, national spread, politically disenfranchised states, political zone etc. Do you remember these phrases? I am serious o.

  • NYOAN

    NATIONAL YOUTHS ORIENTATION AGENCY OF NIGERIA

    THEME: POSITIONING THE NIGERIAN YOUTHS FOR LEADERSHIP POSITION VISION 2019 AND BEYOND

    ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

    The program is aim to enhance the youth of Nigeria to stand up from there comfortable zone and fight for there right and take charge of their destiny. It’s also aim to enable youth to take part in leadership across the six geo political zone in Nigeria. The NYOAN program is a designed experience for Youth to participating in providing transnational experiences and resources that will strengthen the youth and their community.

    The National Youth Orientation Agency of Nigeria (NYOAN) program 2016 is contract between the cabinet offices and is to provide a range of youth participation services for young people in Nigeria, so that they can influence public decision making at a local, state and national level of politics in Nigeria. It is a focus on increasing recognition and positive reporting of young people’s achievements in these areas.

    This initiative also includes a specific stream of work to support the Nigeria Youth as part of a range of democratic representation structures.

    The NYOAN program will create volunteering opportunities and build inspiring campaigns which give every youth between 18 to 45 years of age a chance to make a positive contribution to sustainable development in Nigeria.

    The NYOAN program for leadership will run a number of youth-led networks and programs which encourage young people to get involved in democracy and campaign to bring about real change in our democracy.

    The NYOAN program will promote and deliver learning materials and training for youth development particularly voter registration and link formal participation in democratic structures with wider social action mobilizing young people nationally and internationally towards the 2019 vision and beyond.

    The National Youth Orientation Agency of Nigeria program 2016 is committed to ensuring that aged 18 to 45 years of age are represented and participate fully and actively in democratic affairs

    Becoming a member of the National Youth Orientation Agency of Nigeria program 2016 young people can come together with others across the country to empower this unique coalition to use their powerful collective voice to make a difference and to influence decisions – in local, states and national level.

    We celebrate youth who are playing an important role in the different sectors of our society to contribute to the progress transformation of our great country Nigeria.

    To participate and for more information please use the contact details below .

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1221f99bb9dbfaa266c851d7cf6b078477f915a8463fb189877067bb2d7e9ddd.jpg

    Follow us on twitter @officialNYOAN
    EMAIL : nigeriayouthorientationagency@gmail.com
    nationalyouthorientation2016@gmail.com

  • pius pumpum

    Ben Bruce or whatever your name is…..stop sending people on suicide mission when you try to compare Nigeria with Western Nations that have organised system and people have conscience….How many political killings have ever been unravelled here….?You should first begin to preach cleaning of the system and political process in Nigeria.Are you not aware the desperation in Nigeria politics where your likes are willing to kill and maim…I ma not averse to young people being in politics but it is more complicated than you make it seem….First start by telling them the truth about the landmines abound with it before goading them on like ships heading to the guillotine….

  • ebele

    When the elders do not tell the truth about the situation of the country, the youths will be going the wrong direction. Where lies are fed the youths in the name of teaching, what do you expect. “When the goat is chewing the cord, the kid is watching”. Proper and sincere education of the young are needed especially from the home. Our youths have been corrupted by the old politicians. A total re-orientation is required for the youths to be able to have their own minds, discern between what is right and what is wrong and stop their ‘follow-follow’ stuff of their old politicians, be it their friends, cousin, nephew or dad and be on a clean slate ;then and only then a new dawn will emerge for the good of the youths in this country.