SAP, Bluechip Reinvent for Digital Economy

With the goal of helping local businesses of all sizes discover new ways in which to optimise their business processes and engage with their customers and employees through a simplified experience, SAP and Bluechip Technologies last week hosted a cocktail at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The first of its kind to be held in recent times, the event focused on the role that technology can play to drive efficiencies through a series of presentations on business-relevant topics. More than 30 delegates attended the dinner, comprising of customers, potential customers and SAP experts.

“One of the major problems that businesses are faced with today is complexity – from huge data sets, new technologies, increasing regulation, globalization and increasing customer awareness and mobility,” Tope Ajao, Chief Delivery Officer at Bluechip said.

“Organization such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have proven that simplicity is the way forward. Hence, helping organizations simplify their IT landscape will tremendously lower cost and differentiate their products and services,” he said.

Re-affirming its commitment to the West African Market as both strategic and innovative, the SAP Analytics event showcased how companies can unleash the power of digital innovation while finding a balance between maintaining their current infrastructure and innovating without disruption.

“IT is therefore faced with the challenge of enabling the business to analyse all relevant data for making decisions on time. SAP provides an end-to-end solution that enables smart decisions for people and applications within the window of decision opportunity,” Ajao continued.

The event also explored the topic of Reinventing Your Business Using Analytics; followed by interactive sessions that bordered on staying ahead of business giving the current economic situation, and how business owners can take advantage of transformational business models, reinvented business models and new ways of conducting business processes.

Despite the economic impact of low foreign currency supply, challenging commodity and oil prices, there is no doubt that enterprise businesses in Nigeria are ready to seize the opportunities in the digital economy. In fact, The GDP in Nigeria shrank 2.24 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2016, following a 2.06 percent decline in the previous period and compared to market expectations of a 2.58 percent decline. Lower oil prices continued to hurt the oil sector which slumped for the fourth straight quarter while the non-oil sector was flat after shrinking in the previous two periods1.

