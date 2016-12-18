PCNI Donates N1m, Medical Supplies to Bomb Victims

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The federal government through the Presidential Committee on the North-east Initiative (PCNI) has donated the sum of N1,000,000 and medical supplies to offset the medical bills of victims of the recent bomb blast in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Chairman, Sub-committee on Economic Development, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, made this donation while visiting the victims at the General Hospital, Michika and Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The sub-committee members, who are on an on-the-spot assessment and stakeholders engagement in Adamawa and Taraba States were also accompanied by the CEO of Hethrone USA, Mr. Donnubari Gbaanador, who had earlier visited Taraba State, met with the governor, permanent secretaries of ministries, agencies and technocrats in the state on the challenges being faced as a result of tribal, communal clashes and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of insurgency.

Details later…