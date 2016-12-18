Malaria Control Agency Takes off in Sokoto Jan

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the establishment of an agency dedicated to the control of malaria in the state.

In a statement by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto on Sunday, the governor said the agency would be known as the Sokoto Agency for Malaria Control.

According to the statement, the agency, which would take off in January 2017, would be the focal point of implementing all policies relating to malaria prevention and treatment in the state, adding that the setting up of the agency was a move to bolster the fight against malaria in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Details later…