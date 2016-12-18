Jumia Travel Launches Travel Wednesday

Demola Ojo

Following the 2016 Black Friday campaign that beat sales record of +30% gross bookings a day, Jumia Travel is back with a new campaign dubbed “Travel Wednesday” running every Wednesday on the company’s official website.

The promotions, also called “Dream Deals” consist of great discounts on top hotels in popular destinations, in a bid to continue providing customers more vacation options especially during the festive season.

While initially a maximum of eight hotel deals will run during the promotion, they will in the coming days be increased to a total of 12 deals. Some of the hotels include Eko Hotel, Fahrenheit Loft and Southern Sun Ikoyi.

“This is designed to meet our customers’ demand to have access to affordable travel options through Jumia Travel. Following the impressive public response on Black Friday, we want to create a new appointment for all travellers, an opportunity to get more deals that we have negotiated with thousands of hotels across Africa,” Paul Midy, CEO of Jumia Travel said.

The deals have been launched in African countries where the company has been on the forefront in providing accommodation and travel packages within the means of most travelers. They include Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Algeria.

As in the case of Black Friday, the Dream Deals will also be co-marketed across all Jumia ecosystem in the countries they operate in. “More than 25% of our Black Friday bookings came from the Jumia ecosystem. Thus, it is vital to continue working closely with our sister companies to increase the traffic of the customer, as this was the main objective of the rebranding” added Midy.

Other channels through which the Dream Deals will be run include Jumia Travel’s social media pages, newsletters, and SMSs among others.