Fire Razes Market in Ibadan

An early morning fire outbreak on Sunday razed some parts of Araromi Market at Agodi Gate, Ibadan, where used tyres and motor parts worth over N10 million were destroyed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Chairman of the market, Mr Abdul Azeez Ojo, told NAN that the inferno began at about 5.30 a.m. According to him, the Fire Service was alerted and they responded promptly.

Ojo, however, said a sizeable number of shops equipped with tyres and other goods were razed before the arrival of the fire fighters at about 6 a.m.

