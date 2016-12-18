Erosion: Ekwueme’s House May Cave In, Expert Warns

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A United Kingdom erosion expert, Trevor Jewitt, has predicted that if proactive measures are not taken to curb erosion menace in Oko Community of Orumba North, the house of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme, could cave in by the next rainy season.

Jewitt was addressing members of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Obinna Chidoka, when they visited erosion sites in the area.

Jewitt, a representatiive of Rhino Construction Company, who said he had studied the erosion trend in Nanka and Oko for six years, described the situation as a disaster waiting to happen.

Details later…