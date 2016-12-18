Bob Marley and the Wailing Wailers

SIMON KOLAWOLE LIVE! By SIMON KOLAWOLE, Email: simon.kolawole@thisdaylive.com
There are many reasons you will never find me in politics — either by election or appointment. The one that is relevant to our discussion today is “groupthink”. Have you ever wondered why people are so reasonable and principled… until they join government? And then a few weeks later they are telling you: “Things are not as simple as you people outside think. Forget all these things you are writing.” Their ideals begin to disappear. The philosophers begin to distance themselves from their philosophies. The moment they enter the State House, they have crossed over to another world. They now belong to a new group where everybody unconsciously thinks alike.

A major disservice caused by “groupthink” is to treat any dissenting voice as that of the enemy. President Muhammadu Buhari had hardly settled down when officials of his government derisively tagged those who criticised him or held a contrary opinion as “wailing wailers”. An alarm went off in my head immediately. It was this same mentality that got President Goodluck Jonathan boxed into a corner from which he never recovered. He treated every criticism that came his way as the handiwork of his political enemies. He became paranoid. The end result was that he lost his balance, went on the defensive and got snookered.

By the way, it is very unfair to use “Wailing Wailers” as a pejorative term. For those who may not know, the Wailing Wailers was the debut album by The Wailers released in 1965. It was a compilation of recordings by Neville Livingston (Bunny Wailer), Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley, Livingston’s step-brother) and Peter McIntosh (Peter Tosh). They planted reggae as protest music and put the genre into international reckoning against all odds. They were the voice of the voiceless. After Macintosh and Livingston left the The Wailers in 1975, the group became known as “Bob Marley and the Wailers”. Tosh and Marley must be turning in their graves at Nigeria’s aspersion.

Let’s face the fact without beating about the bush: in the real world, Buhari will face criticisms. The motives will always be different. It is all too natural. Criticisms will come from those who want him to succeed — as well as those who are desperate to see him fail. Criticisms will come from those who think he can do better than he has done since May 2015 — as well as those think or wish they have already seen the best of him. Criticisms will come from those who have nothing against him but think his policies so far are uninspiring — as well as those who think he needs to be discredited now in preparation for the 2019 presidential election. Motives.

However, wisdom dictates that: one, don’t lump all your critics together (as “groupthink” tends to do) because you may become unnecessarily touchy and miss the point; two, listen to even the worst of your enemies because there may actually be some substance in their criticism that you can use to your advantage; and three, the beauty of democracy is the diversity of opinion, and people must never be cowed into shying away from voicing their views. When people become too scared to talk because of DSS and EFCC, the beauty of democracy remains unexplored. The classification of critics as “Wailing Wailers” is, in the end, not helpful to the progress of the president.

Criticisms are in two categories: constructive and destructive. Constructive criticism is often done with concern. It could be harsh. But it is more like: “You’re not getting it right. Try something else. Do it another way.” Implicit in constructive criticism is a desire to see things done in a different and better way, even if outright suggestions are not always offered. Ultimately, there is goodwill. Ultimately, the motive is never selfish. Agreed, nobody likes to be criticised. It is only human. But when people criticise me, no matter how uncomfortable I am and how bruised my ego feels, I try to examine my ways. And it has helped me tremendously in my life journey.

There is, of course, destructive criticism. We don’t need to google that. Destructive criticism can hide under altruism and fair comment, but the motive is difficult to disguise. Clearly, some people are out to destroy Buhari for political reasons. It is certainly legitimate — after all, APC came to power by destroying Jonathan and refusing to recognise any achievements recorded by him. It would seem then that the PDP is serving APC some tablets from their own medicine by trying to cast Buhari as a failure less than two years in office. Some are also criticising Buhari because they have lost out or are completely uncomfortable under the new dispensation. It is all normal.

Unfortunately, the contents of public criticism are virtually the same. Both the constructive and destructive are saying the same thing. So when both camps say, with different motives, that the power situation is getting worse, is it a lie? When they say there is still corruption, is that not true? Is the economy not contracting — even if Buhari inherited a mess? Is the DSS not detaining people without any legal basis? Has there been any legal justification for the continued detention of Ibraheem El Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu and Sambo Dasuki? Are state agencies not disobeying court orders? But does it mean anyone who says these things is automatically a “wailing wailer”?

I am so eager to see Buhari succeed as president. Aside the fact that I genuinely believe in him and trust his integrity, I am insanely desperate to see Nigeria move up the ladder of development. The world has left Nigeria behind. We are still discussing Introduction to Physics when the world is already doing laser brain surgery. My theory all along, dating back to the military era, is that Nigeria was not developing because of corruption. I’ve always believed that if a patriotic leader puts together a competent team, there would be no stopping our progress. We’ve had brilliant leaders whose brains got poisoned by the lust for filthy lucre.

Some of Nigeria’s problems are so basic yet they look insurmountable. What does it take to have constant power? Even if there was no single cable anywhere in Nigeria in 1999, we could have done it in 17 years with all the petrodollars that flooded this economy. Even if there was no road anywhere in 1999, we could have paved 50,000 kilometres by now. Even if there was no single refinery in 1999, we could have built 20 by now! There has been a lack of seriousness and sincerity for ages, and in Buhari I believe we have someone who can still offer true leadership despite a very slow start. But of what use is a competent team if they don’t have access to him?

I would love Buhari to pay closer attention to criticism — both the constructive and the destructive. Everything has its value. Criticism represents a strand of opinion, no matter how acidic. You may say my shirt is dirty because you want to ridicule me, but what if it is true? I would have to ignore your motive and change the shirt. That is the point. If Buhari makes positive use of criticism, he will only become a better leader. I know every leader has his or her strategy in dealing with critics. Some believe in fire-for-fire. It may work. It may not work. Jonathan did fire-for-fire, arrow-for-arrow, and bullet-for-bullet. Whatever it is, people must be free to voice their opinion in a democracy.

In Rebel Music, Bob Marley sang: “Why can’t we be what we want to be/We want to be free.” Those values are at the core of constitutional democracy. Once these freedoms are curtailed, it takes away the “demo” from democracy and replaces it with “auto”. And can we deny the fact that many Buhari supporters are losing their patience and singing “I don’t wanna wait in vain for your love” along with Marley? The Wailers famously sang: “Get up stand up/stand up for your rights.” If you legitimately demand for your rights and you are classified as a “wailing wailer”, that should be taken as a compliment. Buhari’s team members must consciously deal with the pathologies of “groupthink”.

MANGLING MAGU
Satirist and singer Tom Lehrer famously said political satire became obsolete when “war criminal” Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973. Now that the National Assembly is at the forefront of the fight against corruption in Nigeria, satire has gone into coma. The same National Assembly that lampooned the DSS for raiding the homes of judges, insisting that financial crimes are not under the agency’s purvey, has now used a “financial crime” report by the same DSS to halt the confirmation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman. I’ve not said Magu is a saint, but I have lost my sense of humour since Thursday when the lawmakers joined the anti-graft war. Hilarious.

‘CRACK YA RIBS’
Two of my favourite Nigerian comedians are currently in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. One is Comrade Solomon Dalung, minister of youth, sports and comedy. The other is “Pastor” Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation and laugh-master general of the federation. There is no time he talks that I don’t laugh away my sorrows. So an engineering firm founded by him got N200m payments from a grass-cutting contract awarded by an agency under his office and people are calling on him to resign. Can’t people see that he has disengaged from the company? The only thing he does now is sign the cheques and collect dividends. Balderdash.

MY, MY, MY (MMM)
When I was a tiny little boy, I heard about the activities of “money doublers”. If you gave the native doctors one naira, they would double it to two naira, I used to hear. I always wondered how they did it — and why they were not doing it for themselves. But I was not intelligent enough to know that I was not supposed to understand how it works. Now, money doubling has gone online. From your smart phone, you can double your money. All you need do is go on a website, register, transfer money to some account and your money will double in no time. As easy as ABC. The seduction by native doctors has gone digital. My, My, My. You sure look good tonight. Greed.

SWEET MOTHER
All (the bad) roads lead to Umuokoro Eziama, Ngor Opkala LGA, Imo state, on December 27-28, 2016, when my friend, brother and partner-in-crime, Chidi ‘Uzor, buries his sweet mother, Mrs Grace Chinyere Uzor Anugwa, who recently died at 101. The real story, though, is that Mama, through sheer tenacity and courage, sponsored all her five children in school — singlehanded. This was after the devastating civil war when nobody in the south-east had food to eat, much less scholarships. Chidi clearly inherited his mother’s never-say-die gene. He has moved from being a journalist to owning a microfinance bank — by hard work, discipline and imagination. Inspiration.

  • Abia_Man

    God what will separate us from these lies and willful ignorance of the Southwest journalists?

    • Manuel Tobby

      Your brain only interpret topic/ issues with the lens of religion and tribal, anything outside of this you incapable of processing! !!!
      Shameless!

  • Thompson Iyeye

    It is still a concern that the word “integrity” is still being misused by the likes of Simon Kolawole. He claims he believes in Buhari and trusts his integrity. Integrity is simply, adherence to moral principles and honesty. If one may ask, where then is the integrity in a man who would lie about his age and his educational qualification? A man who wasted no time displaying an incredible level of parochialism and nepotism appointing family members, kinsmen. friends and cronies, into various government positions, in such a plural society? The man was a notorious military despot as head of state some 30 years ago. He promised he is a changed man. Today, he has gone back on that promise and several others. Yet, he is a man of integrity? Please be real, Simon.

    Secondly, Simon claims “Jonathan did fire-for-fire, arrow-for-arrow and bullet-for-bullet”. Really? This is untrue and in fact a wicked lie. Relatively, the man was docile to a fault allowing such level of freedom of speech that never were allowed by most of the heads of state, in this country. For instance, how many did he hound to jail against court orders, as we today witness under Simon’s Mr Integrity? It is imperative journalists are seen to be on the side of truth. Simon Kolawole has every right to despise Jonathan. However, he has no right to lie to us.

    • omoregie osawe

      Well stated. But I will add that Buhari’s nepotism and cronysm has produced the end results
      of incompetence and massive corruption. The economy has tanked. His SGF, Chief of Staff, Director of DSS, Chief of Army staff, and now EFFC are all swimming in corruption. As it is now corruption is flowing right from Buhari’s desk in Aso Rock. It is shame that Kolawole has buried his head like an ostrich while ascribing integrity to Buhari.

    • caltu

      My brother, it is amazing that you have chosen to remain in Egypt and in bitterness too. You remind me of the Pharesees and Scribes. Despite all the signs and miracles, all they wanted is to get rid of Jesus. Nothing else matters.
      You cannot just stop living in the past. Buhari is not a Saint and does not claim to be and may never be. You are not one either. Please do suppress your resentment of our President sometimes. If I were you, I will work to ensure that he is thrown out come 2019. Don’t become a wailing wailer.

      • Fairgame

        It is certain you read a different post than the one Thompson posted above. And it is such an irony that you would use Jesus in your analogy which is really a testament to how still blinded you are by the lies and propaganda of Buhari and his foot soldiers. What a pity.

        • caltu

          I do not expect less from a man whose mind is equally locked. For your ilk, Buhari is evil and can never get anything right. Anytime his name is mentioned, you leave the issue and go for his juggler. Wailing and wailing over the past, that he won election against your preferred candidate. You must wake up to the reality that he is and remains your President, until you find way to get rid of him. If you can not respect him, respect the position he occupies. Respect Man!

          • Thompson Iyeye

            Hypocrite. Your comments on Jonathan did not show respect for his position then. Now you are more concerned about the same position.

          • caltu

            Merry merry Christmas brother. You may not agree, but we are all hypocrites. You too!

          • Thompson Iyeye

            Good you agree you are a hypocrite; a rare honest moment from you.
            I am not. Merry Christmas, again.

          • caltu

            You a are brother, but you are not honest enough to admit that. That makes you a worse hypocrite. Nigeria starts her journey to full development when most of you ‘purists’ admit that you do not know it all, and accept that you can get it wrong sometimes.

          • Thompson Iyeye

            Where is admitting I am a brother coming from here? And you label me a worse hypocrite based on something not even mentioned? You are deluded.

          • caltu

            Make your choice brother. A brother can be a thief, a hypocrite or a priest. You have called me a deluded person, twice a hypocrite, a pretender and even a dishonest person. I did not take offence, but you cannot stand my just returning one to you. Now we know your type. Those who love food but they can not stand the heat in the kitchen. Whatever you chose to be to me, just note that it is mutual. But you are still my brother. So long Thom or Tom, my brother.

        • Thompson Iyeye

          Please pay no attention to a deadwood like his hero.

      • Thompson Iyeye

        It is obvious you are plagued by your own bitterness against me, judging from your reactions to my comments. Please be rest assured I can always handle that, coming from someone who remains irredeemably gullible. Cheers.

        • caltu

          Dear Thom, first you have to purge yourself from seeing every Nigerian challenge from the prism of Jonathan and Buhari. It is not about them, it is about us. It is about our country. It is about you and I. I hope you get that. When you get yourself off that hook, you will see things differently. You probably will not call others gullible or irrelevant and so on.
          Quite rightly you can choose to dwell in the past and compare and contrast, but I assure one thing, we will not wait for you. We will move on as we are doing.
          Merry Christmas brother and may you enjoy the peace that comes with our Lords coming.

          • Thompson Iyeye

            Be honest with yourself. It is not all about Jonathan and Buhari. However, they occupy the centre stage in recent times. Hence commentators including ThisDay back page contributors are more about them. Our responses are directed at what is featured. So lets not pretend. That a government today is floundering, with things getting worse makes it impossible to move on. You did not move on at the height of the criticisms of the previous government. One expects a bit more honesty. Merry Christmas.

          • caltu

            Dear Thom, you sound like you are the only honest man in Nigeria. I don’t think so. You know what? Who is better here matters a little, let’s resolve to work to make our country a better place.
            Criticism , yes; blame, reduce or eliminate.
            Have a wonderful Christmas and recession free 2017. Matter closed, like 2016.

          • Thompson Iyeye

            I am certainly not the only honest man and never sounded as such. By criticising, one inherently blames. Therefore blame cannot be eliminated in the process of criticising. I will continue to criticise and blame, as I judge fit. That is not subject to anybody’s whim. 2016 is still open.

          • caltu

            While I disagree with you that blame is inherent in criticism, ( constructive criticism) I wish you well in your chosen stand. Keep judging and blaming; it is you right to do so and I will not begrudge you. However, be prepared to accept same from others. So long, Tom.

    • KWOY

      JONATHAN’S BLACKMAIL: You have to understand the guy’s bitterness for the fate Jonathan pushed him & his race into. The greatest pain is not even the marginalization, but the bottomless pit into which fighting Jonathan has pushed his race.. And like Nigeria, they will never be the same again!

      At a personal level, his lies are seeds for ill lucks, misfortune, disaster, evil omen, curses, tragedy, & death that he is sowing for himself, his family & his children! Like is happening to the rest of the gang who conspired against GEJ, he himself will not escape! Karma will be on his trail also!

    • Fairgame

      You have said it all.

    • Kelly

      You wrote your opinion and mine and left me wondering what else to write. This sums it up ” Simon Kolawole has every right to despise Jonathan. However, he has no right to lie to us” and I add on a widely read newspaper.

  • Full blooded Nigerian

    My question about the grass cutting contract is, why didnt they just move the several thousands in the statext to eat up the grass instead of giving some shameless and greedy father/grandfather and cronies contract to cut same?

    Please pardon my innocent question.

  • the masked one

    “There has been a lack of seriousness and sincerity for ages, and in Buhari I believe we have someone who can still offer true leadership despite a very slow start. But of what use is a competent team if they don’t have access to him”.
    —————————————————
    We don’t know the ages in retrospect, and we were not told the leaders with whom comparison was made in arriving at the conclusion that Mohammed Buhari is that man to lead Nigeria out of the woods, that someone who can still offer true leadership?

    Like he is wont to do on occasions, this writer went ahead to challenge his true leader by asking; but of what use is a competent team if they don’t have access to him? What a study in contradiction -antithesis?

    The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionable integrity. And the leader is as good as his team. Leadership is not about self-glorious crowning act or megalomania. It is about helping one’s team focused on the achievable goals and motivate the team to do their best to achieve the set goals. Has Mohammed Buhari been able to show direction? What is integrity without leadership or what is leadership without integrity? You cannot divorce one from the other!

    Mohammed Buhari took almost six months to assemble a very bad team. That in essence mirrored the type of leadership he will offer. No man will make a great leader if he started by assembling a bad team. It simply means such aspiring leader lacked vision. It becomes even more tragic if the leader feels he can do it all by himself and get all the plaudits for doing so. This is megalomania, not leadership.

    If in Mohammed Buhari’s team we have a member who used or approved a whopping N650m to clear grass in an arid and sparsely vegetated North East, money meant for the malnourished and dying in the IDPs, what manner of integrity should that leader be said to possess? Is integrity becoming too cheap a commodity that all manners of persons should adorn or be festooned in?

    This writer may have redefined integrity by believing that a man whose team is peopled with doubtful and questionable characters is a true leader! A man who condoned glaring acts of malfeasance and thievery from the likes of Ibrahim Lamorde, General Burantasi, Abba Kyari, Daura and lately Babachir cannot be said to be a man of integrity whichever way that word is defined.

    Mohammed Buhari is not a man of integrity, and he is not any better than his team! A man who condones corruption has no moral authority to lead the war against corruption!

  • Pot and kettle

    Simon, you contradict yourself. In your main article you talk about focusing on the substance of criticism whether constructive or destructive, yet somewhere else you infer that the Senate has no right to reject the confirmation of Magu as EFCC Chairman, but you refuse to address the substance of the allegations made against him. How far?

  • Jon West

    Simon Kolawole, Afonja genre and politically correct fence sitter journalist for hire, I have been advised to let you lie in peace, like a dead horse, but I must flog you even in death because you refuse to learn even in death.

    “There are many reasons why you will not find me in politics, either by election or appointment” Really Simon, your hypocrisy knows no bounds. You are already in Government and politics, supplicating for appointment like your Afonja genre ilk, Dele Momodu, and not getting anywhere fast, hence the current descent to some level of criticism of your hero, the Certificateless One.
    Even in this revisionist state, you cannot help bringing in your nemesis, Goodluck Jonathan, into a conversation that should really elevate him and make him the poster boy of the real Nigerian democracy that we all claim to desire. How could you ascribe fire-for-fire and do-or-die mentality to this same man, accused by your fellow Afonja genre journalists of being “weak”, a Nigerian euphorism for decent and civil politicians and leaders. Even as you very reluctantly criticize your hero for his clueless incompetence, you cannot help dragging his antithesis into the conversation. This is the trouble with you Afonja genre media consultants
    .
    The SGF, who, like a typical northern elite, who always seek to profit from the misery and congenital ignorance of their famished peoples, is given a moral slap on the wrist by Simon Kolawole, while Jonathan is thoroughly savaged for being the mild democrat that he truly is. This is the real face of the political jobber out for a place at the table of political power and the sharing of the spoils of the political battle that is governance in Nigeria.
    Simon Kolawole please RONU!! Its too late for a job with the Certificateless One, so you should move on like your fellow “journalist” Dele Momodu.

  • Mystic mallam

    Simon kolawole is a fraud for a journalist. He could never get himself to call a spade a spade. As for associating spineless Jonathan with fire-for-fire politics, that’s even beneath fraud.

  • John Paul

    The Nigerian Senate should read the hand writing on the wall: “Mene Mene Terkel Upharsin”

    Between 1999 and 2007, Nigeria made some progress. We were able to pay down our debts and save for a rainy day by increasing our reserves

    But immediately the very competent EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, was removed from office in February, 2008, Nigeria embarked on a very slippery slope. All hell broke loose. Corruption went haywire in all sectors of Nigeria and development became severely retarded

    From our courts freeing James Ibori; to Malabu Oil Fraud; to $6.8 fuel subsidy fraud; to billions stolen from every sector of our economy on a monthly basis; to millions, in looted cash, being flown out of Nigeria almost daily; to ATM Dasuki’s $2.1 billion loot. The center could no longer hold in Nigeria because our politicians had foolishly emasculated the EFCC and ICPC

    This led to bad roads everywhere, poor service delivery, bad schools, poor health care, armed robbery and kidnapping all over Nigeria.

    Sanity returned to Nigeria when Magu was made acting head of the EFCC

    But now our idiotic Senate, who seem to have an irresistible allure towards pulling Nigeria to the ground and shame, are at it again. They do not want to confirm the very competent Magu as director of the EFCC

    Watch these idiots screw things up for Nigerians again

    On account corruption, Nigeria has been brought to its knees. Let’s not even talk about how corruption has stifled our development and how our economy could have grown much bigger if we had the necessary infrastructure, that corruption robbed us of, all these years.

    Until today, our country Nigeria, is till going through the very painful humiliation of “begging” Switzerland and the United Stated to “PLEASE !” release the loot that Abacha looted deposited banks in their country almost 20 years ago, to Nigeria

    Nigeria should scrap the Senate.

    From Saraki – and his £3 million Mossack Fonseca loot – to Ekweremadu, the Nigerian Senate does not wish Nigerians well , at all. They act like a group of sadistic idiots. They are enemies of our progress and a complete waste of time

    • Jon West

      But your hero, the Certificateless One , swore that Abacaha did not steal any money. How’s that for integrity? Sai Baba, how stupid can your admirers be ?

    • 0swal0

      Enough of this buck passing. Buhari’s cabinet and indeed his administration stinks to high heavens of corruption. Unfortunately for Nigeria, the press is underreporting the fierce feeding frenzy and generally handling all things APC/Buhari with kid gloves. If the Senate says Magu has a case to answer, then by all means he should answer! Or is he the only competent person in Nigeria to run the EFCC? Abeg eee!

  • caltu

    Any government that tries to ignore criticicism, be it constructive or destructive is heading for failure. Sooner or later they will be pleasing themselves instead of the people. They must listen to all voices, including real wailers, whose stock in tread is to judge every one just for relevance; and they are actually greater in number. The mistake is to take their often quite irritating comments and think that everyone is like them. I agree in toto with Simon.

  • 0swal0

    Buhari’s cabinet and indeed his administration stinks to high heavens of corruption. But a lot of relevant people seem not to care enough to do anything about it. As we chat here let us be reminded that things have gone from bad to worse in all facets of the Nigerian life and in the circumstances of Nigeria. I and a lot of people can no longer tolerate a middling President whose authority is daily undermined by the bickering of his appointees, very likely caused by a clear lack of capacity and direction. I wish we had mid-term elections in this country to take care of situations like this. Mr Integrity has failed us!

  • “Korede

    Simon, This is simply the truth. I hope Gen. Buhari will watch out for his close associates in government before they ruin his reputation and make him a failure after four years in office. The outgoing president of Ghana realised this late and he did not hesitate to voice that out in his concession speech. I keep mute on those other things.