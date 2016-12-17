Shina Peller’s Magical touch

How time flies! Just like yesterday, it is three years since Shina Abiola Peller opened the soar-away Quilox Club in Lagos.

At that time, the entry of the renowned business tycoon, entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist was greeted with mixed feelings. Some of the established operators in the sector had anticipated that the Oyo State- born businessman would radically change the face of the business, given his acclaimed Midas touch.

Today, Quilox has been a meeting point for the high and mighty in the society. Besides, it is one of the most lively outfits in Africa. He has once again displayed his magical prowess and dexterity.

Consequently, handsome Peller is celebrating the third anniversary of the outfit in a grand style . It was gathered that the celebration kicked off yesterday with the arrival of Miami- based DJ Steve J who dazzled the patrons and fun lovers almost endlessly.

The grand finale, it was also gathered, holds next Tuesday, with a series of activities that will prove Peller as the master in the game.

At the moment , Peller has enlarged his line of businesses to also cover Aquila Oil and Gas, Aquila Building and Projects Limited , Aquila Smart Homes Limited and Aquila Global Resources Limited.

In March last year, he represented Nigeria at the Night club and bar convention in Las Vegas Nevada, USA.