Sally Mbanefo’s Travails

Sally Mbanefo, a former Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), no doubt, stands out among her peers for her distinguished features.

Apart from her physical attributes, she is also brainy.

The stunning lady is not unaware of her potential, charm and gait.

Mbanefo, a 1986 Law graduate from the University of Lagos, Akoka, was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Director General of Nigeria’s apex tourism agency in 2013 for her contributions to the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, her tenure couldn’t have been described as so eventful as she faced a lot of challenges. It was, according to a source, a most trying period of her life.

Consequently, after Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election, she reportedly maintained a low profile. Besides, her posturing in the past months had been a subject of discussion by many who for obvious reasons, had foreseen her removal.

But strangely, Spy Glass gathered that her removal came as a rude shock to her.