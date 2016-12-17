Obafemi  Bamidele’s  Bold Step

Today, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s grassroots politics has made him a success story

He is loved by many and feared by some.

But even in the face of the overwhelming power of the governor, Spyglass gathered that one man who is presently showcasing his political prowess in the state is the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Obafemi Bamisile.

Bamisile took a bold step penultimate week when he made his formal declaration at the state secretariat of All Progressives Congress, APC, after he had toured all the wards in the state.

He is said to be gathering momentum and enjoying good followership, while also laying a stronger foundation for his political empire in the state.

It was gathered that before his new moves, he had been involved in some empowerment programmes. Interestingly, since he kick-started his mobilisation programmes, he has been attracting endorsements from home and abroad.

Political pundits say that his experience as a former students union leader at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been helping him among the APC supporters in the state.