Oba Akinruntan’s drumbeat of War

The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, is in the news again! He loves to be in the news. He is controversial and he loves it like that.

Curiously, he is not fighting to retain his royal stool this time around, but he is allegedly stoking the ember of royal war, given some statements credited to him in recent time.

The wealthy monarch and Chairman of Obat Petroleum is reportedly courting controversy again, following his reported battle with the new Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

A few days ago, he was reported to have described himself not only as the Oba of Ife but also the authentic leader of Yoruba Kingdom

But those loyal to the Ooni of Ife has described Olugbo’s outburst as “royal rascality.”

Spyglass gathered that some respected Yoruba elders have condemned him saying that Olugbo , as a Yoruba king, should be part of the call for peace being spare-headed by the Ooni in the Yoruba kingdom rather than the incessant retrogressive royal discord that had affected the unity of the nation.

Another source described Olugbo’s outburst as uncouth, wondering why he was bent on taking on the Ooni over some supremacy tussle.

“I wonder why he is coming out now to be involved in this kind of battle. Why did he not act the same way during the tenure of the late Oba Sijuwade Okunade?, a source asked.

But it will be recalled that the Olugbo also took on the late monarch, claiming to be the richest King in Nigeria and the 5th richest in Africa.