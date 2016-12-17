IDPs: Only 10% Live in Official Camps, Says NEMA DG

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sani Sidi, on Saturday said that Nigeria’s management of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) was unique, as only about 10 per cent of the displaced persons live in the official camps while the majority of the IDPs were being hosted by relatives and host communities.

Sidi hinted that one of the major challenges of the agency was responding to the current humanitarian crisis resulting from the insurgency in the North-east and criminal activities in the North-west, particularly in Zamfara State.

He disclosed this at the annual retreat organised for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in Jos, Plateau State.