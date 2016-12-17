Folly Coker Goes Back To Business

Since October this year when Folorunsho Folarin Coker was dropped as Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

This is not unexpected given his status as a man of many parts, a high-flying socialite, businessman as well as philanthropist of great repute.

But Spy Glass can authoritatively reveal that the former commissioner, who is currently in the United Kingdom where he plans to spend the Yuletide with his family, has gone back to his vast business.

Folarin-Coker was part of the Lagos State executive until recently. He served as the Personal Assistant to former Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from 1999 to 2003, when he was officially appointed to the cabinet to serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff. He was later appointed the Managing Director of Lagos State Number Plates Production Agency. Apparently, he is still a favourite of the former governor who sponsored a full- page newspaper advert to wish him a happy birthday on July 27, 2015.

It will be recalled that in 2014, the former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, appointed him as a member of the Lagos State Executive Council and Special Adviser on Central Business Districts.

Folly Coker, owns La Casa and Roberts Cafe in Victoria Island, Lagos