Fola Adeola’s Uncommon Gift

If you come in contact with handsome Fola Adeola, the co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, you will agree that he is blessed with persuasive language.

Though he seldom gives public speech, it can be taken for granted that he won’t talk balderdash on any issue whenever he chooses to talk. He talks very intelligently and challenges his listeners.

Though the foregoing may not be news to many who have been following his story with interest, the fair skinned financial guru recently shocked many with his proficiency in his mother tongue. He was said to have mesmerised his audience with his deep knowledge of Yoruba language at an event held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. While he rendered some poetry in flawless Yoruba, his audience was simply astounded.

Adeola, a man with cosmopolitan outlook, was given a standing ovation at the well-attended event.