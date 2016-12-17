Florence Ita-Giwa’s New Baby

Senator Florence Ita- Giwa, a former Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, last Sunday, proved to all that she is still in tune with the realities of her environment.

In other words, this politician of repute has once again shown the world that one does not necessarily have to hold a public office to positively impact his or her society.

In line with this, Ita-Giwa, who is famously called Mama Bakassi, last weekend, opened a multimillion-naira restaurant and lounge in Calabar, Cross River State.

The upscale restaurant, named Calabar Fusion located in a highbrow area is set up to serve assorted local foods made under hygienic conditions.

The launch of the eye-popping Calabar Fusion, which is designed to be a meeting point for the high and mighty in the town, was graced by top dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen. Dino Melaye, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, former Minister of Tourism and Culture, Edem Duke and Mrs. Abbah Folawiyo? among others.

Ita-Giwa is widely acknowledged as a philanthropist. Her position as one of the most powerful women in Nigeria’s social and political circle is not in doubt.

This brave woman has remained relevant even after leaving government. She has continued to command respect not only among women but also men owing to her good deeds.

Little wonder her influence continues to soar.