FG Releases N471m to Falcons, Super Eagles

By Duro Ikhazuagbe in Lagos and Olawale Ajimotokan

in Abuja



The Super Falcons bonus faceoff was resolved yesterday after the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria to authorise the payment of naira equivalent of US$1,173,820.00 at N305/$ to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to cover the outstanding winning bonuses for the Super Falcons’ participation at the Africa Women’s Nations Cup in Cameroon earlier this month.

The Super Eagles will also benefit from the windfall as their bonuses for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo were redeemed.

A statement Friday by Director of Information in the office, Kenechukwu Offie, said the development was in furtherance of the approval from Minister of Finance for the said amount to be paid.

“The mandate which is a sum of Three hundred and Fifty-Eight Million, fifteen thousand, One Hundred naira only has been paid by Central bank of Nigeria as at yesterday 15th December, 2016.

“Similarly, another mandate for the sum of One hundred and Thirteen million, Eight Hundred and Twenty thousand, Six Hundred and Two naira only has also been released by Office of Accountant General of the Federation for the payment of wining bonus for Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup Qualifying matches; and for the Super Falcons participation in the 10th Women’s Africa Nation’s Cup.

“This amount has also been paid to Nigeria Football Federation and is equally sequel to the approval of the Honourable minister of Finance.”

Miss Ruth David, the Head of Women’s Football at NFF told thenff.com last night that federation had received the money from government and would reimburse the players and officials their entitlements.

“The bank accounts of the players and officials are being credited as we speak.

They will all receive credit alerts of the monies due to them, as released by the Government, before the end of the day,” David, said.

The unpaid bonuses and allowances degenerated to a messy point that the Super Falcons on Wednesday embarked on a street protest in Abuja and were only palliated by the Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, who assured that the money would be paid today.

In the heat of the moment, the players declined to vacate the Agura Hotel, where they were lodged since they returned from Cameroon and had defiantly declined to hand over the Nations Cup trophy to NFF. A statement issued by NFF Spokesman Ademola Olajire gave a breakdown of the amount received by each member of the Super Falcons and their officials.

It showed that each player got the sum of N5,494,500, less the sum of N600,000 that was earlier paid to each of the players at various times by the NFF. The amount is at the rate of $17,900 (converted to naira at the official rate of N305 to $1), plus the sum of N15,000 camp allowance and N20,000 transport allowance. All the monies were converted at the official rate of N305 to $1.

Head Coach Florence Omagbemi got a total of N11,014,000 (less the sum of N800,000 paid to her earlier), while assistant coaches Ann Chiejine, Perpetua Nkwocha and Bala Mohammed, as well as the backroom staff were N8,274,250 richer, less the N500,000 earlier paid to each of them.

The equipment manager got a total of N4,114,625, less the N500,000 earlier paid to her.