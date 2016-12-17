Buhari Marks 74th Birthday, Challenges ECOWAS Leaders on Maintenance of Peace

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday marked his 74th birthday with a special birthday parade and inspection of the Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army.

The event, which took place at the fore-court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also witnessed the cutting of a birthday cake and the release of 74 pigeons by the president.

After the birthday celebration, President Buhari proceeded to the International Conference Centre in Abuja for the 50th Ordinary Session of the Authority and Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, where in his welcome address called on ECOWAS leaders not to allow conflict to wipe out the gains recorded so far in the promotion of peace, security and economic integration in the sub region.

