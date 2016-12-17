At an Impressive Ceremony, Buhari Gives Out Daughter

Osinbajo, Abdulsalami, Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, Tinubu, others light up ceremony

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

After an initial glitch, occasioned by physical altercation that trailed the delivery of several stacked dowry boxes valued at N44 million, the wedding fathia of Zahra, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter eventually took place yesterday at the State House, Abuja at an impressive ceremony.

The attractive and outgoing Zahra was formally wedded to Ahmed Indimi, the son of an oil magnate from Borno State, Mohammed Indimi in the midst of many dignitaries.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president Abubakar Atiku and captains of industry were among dignitaries that attended the wedding reception at the State House Banquet Hall.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was also at the reception.

State governors who attended the reception included Nasir el-Rufai, Godwin Obaseki, Kogi – Yahaya Bello, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ibikunle Amosu, Simon Lalong, Rochas Okorocha, Abdullahi Badaru, Ben Ayade, Samuel Ortom, Aminu Masari, and Aminu Tambuwal.

Many cabinet members also attended the reception.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the wedding reception, Tinubu congratulated Buhari on his daughter’s wedding.

He also wished the couple happy married life.

The high profile marriage was deferred following the physical altercation that trailed the delivery of dowry boxes.

Trouble started on November 18, during the traditional introduction ceremony, when the sister of the groom, Yataka Indimi, insisted on taking her mobile phone into the Presidential Villa, Abuja, contrary to security protocol.

THISDAY gathered that Yataka wanted to record all the proceedings, including the delivery of the boxes made by the French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, with her mobile phone, despite the fact it was against standard security protocol in the villa.

In line with the Hausa/Fulani tradition, the boxes, according to sources, contained cash, jewelry, clothes, bags, shoes and other gifts valued at several millions of naira for Zahra and the first family.

However, a struggle ensued between Yataka and the security officials who tried to compel her to comply with protocol, only for her to resist. The incident attracted the attention of other dignitaries who tried to stop the scuffle.

According to a reliable family source, the argument degenerated to a scuffle, compelling the wife of the Nasarawa State governor, Mrs. Tanko Almakura, to step in to stop the altercation from getting out of hand and may have injured her arm in the process.

THISDAY learnt that the incident was so embarrassing that it incurred the wrath of the president over the behaviour of the Indimis.

Indeed, Buhari was reported to have threatened to return the boxes and stop the marriage ceremony that had been scheduled to climax on Sunday, December 4.