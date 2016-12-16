Suspension of Export of Semi-processed Wood Non-negotiable, Says Minister

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Amina Muhammed, has said there is no going back on the December 31, 2016 suspension of the export of semi-processed wood in the country, adding that there is no alternative to replenish what is going out.

The minister, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary ‎General of the United Nations, on Friday lamented that over one million trees were cut down everyday in Nigeria, stressing that the ministry had given enough notice concerning the suspension.

She added that a policy framework to put an end to deforestation in the country had been put in place.

Details later…