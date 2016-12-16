Real Madrid Qualifies for Final

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 36 games yesterday by beating Club America 2-0 to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Karim Benzema gave the European champions the lead with a clipped finish after a Toni Kroos pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win – and a place in Sunday’s final against Kashima Antlers – by drilling a second in added time amid some confusion.

Referee Enrique Caceres briefly asked for a video assistant consultation before allowing the goal to stand.

This year’s Club World Cup is the first tournament to use video assistant referees. A pitchside monitor is available to referees to review decisions.