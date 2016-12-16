PDP Hails Judiciary for Curbing EFCC ‘Impunity’

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the nation’s judiciary for curbing what it described ‘as the impunity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’ by unfreezing the accounts of the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose in Zenith Bank PLC.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, had on Tuesday ordered the EFCC to unfreeze Fayose’s accounts, which had earlier been restricted for allegedly containing a lodgement of N2.99 billion being part of the N4.9 billion arms fund received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Bello Dasuki (rtd).

The PDP faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke in Ise Ekiti during a scholarship scheme instituted by a former Minister of State for Works, said but for the judiciary, those conferred with constitutional immunity would have allegedly been clamped into jail by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, just in a bid to muzzle the opposition.

Details later…