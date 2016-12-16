FRSC Partners Abia Govt to Reduce Road Accidents

Emmanuel Ugwu, Umuahia

The Abia State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday launched a campaign in partnership with the state government to minimize the road accidents that usually come with the yuletide season due to increased vehicular movements.

The campaign tagged “Crash the crash, speed kills”, was part of the end of year patrol campaign during which both FRSC and the office of the special adviser to the governor on public orientation educated road users on the factors that cause road crashes and urged them to avoid them.

The Sector Commander, Stella Uchegbu, said that the campaign was aimed at “ensuring the full actualization of our 2016 strategic goals of improving enforcement and public education, reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 25 per cent.”

