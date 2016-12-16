FG Launches App for Contract Tenders, Job Vacancies

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has launched an Information Mobile Application (IAAP) that the public can refer to as one-shop information tool on government activities, notably on contract tenders and job placement.

The platform, which is downloadable from Google Play Store and can be used on any smart phone or iOS or android device, was launched yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He said one of the revolutionary benefits of the app is that it would allow Nigerians to access the Tender Journal that is published twice a month to announce available government jobs, in addition to enabling more people, irrespective of their locations, to bid for government jobs.

The application designed by a Nigerian company, L- Cube, would provide the public with timely, accurate and authentic news reports on government policies, programmes and activities, while also allowing feedback mechanism for the information ministry to know what citizens feel about government.

Another value-added service of the App is the ‘’Be Inspired’’ section which allows any Nigerian, irrespective of his status, age or academic background, to meet top political, business, religious and other leaders.

“The introduction of this App is in line with my pledge when I assumed office to leverage the unique power of information and culture to drive the Change agenda of this administration, with the view to ensuring that Nigerians take ownership of the agenda to bring about a paradigm shift in the way we do things. It is also in line with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to lead in the management of the image and reputation of the people and policies of the federal government of Nigeria through a professional and dynamic public Information system that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information about our nation,’’ Mohammed said.

A representative of L-Cube, Olawale Wale- Falope said the world see the many hidden goods about Nigeria through the app and present current and real time news about the country.