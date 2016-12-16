Avert Impending NUPENG Strike, House Urges FG

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to take all necessary steps to avert the impending strike by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which is scheduled for the first week of January.

The union issued a notice of a three-day warning strike, which would be a precursor to a nationwide strike action if the federal government fails to intervene in the lingering disputes between the NUPENG and some multinational companies operating in the oil and gas industry.

Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo PDP) brought the matter before the lawmakers yesterday in a motion where he expressed concern about the disruptive effects of such a strike action and the attendant hardships it will bring on the people if not averted.

The House mandated its Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity and Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and (Downstream) to mediate in the matter with a view to averting the threatened strike action and report back to the House within two weeks for further legislative action.