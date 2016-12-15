Wike Leads Protest against Police Brutality, Killings

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday led thousands of people of the state to protest against what he described as the mass killings by the police and other security agencies during the December 10 rerun elections.

The peaceful protest march, which took off from the Government House, Port Harcourt at 8am, moved through Azikiwe Street and Bank Road before terminating at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters on Moscow Road.

Aside Wike, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Speaker Dabo Adams, a former Minister of Transport Abiye Sekibo, a former United Bank for Africa (UBA) Chairman Ferdinand Alabrabra, a former Deputy Governor Tele Ikuru and Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Felix Obuah joined the march.

Also on the march were commissioners, state legislators, caretaker committee chairmen, women and youths.

Details later…

  • Asuk

    Good action. The police must not kill and brutalize and behave as if no one can hold them accountable. The present IGP is the most primitive and partisan in recent times. If the police don’t change, Nigerians will soon stone them in the streets.

    • princegab

      Pdp antics, Wike is the problem.