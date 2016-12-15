Uwaje to Represent Nigeria at IoT Summit in Geneva

Emma Okonji

The Director General, Delta State Innovation Hub (DS-IHUB), Mr. Chris Uwaje will be representing Nigeria at this year’s first global Internet of Things (IoT) Summit holding in Geneva, Switzerland from June 6-9, 2017.

Uwaje, who has been selected into the steering committee of the Global IoT Summit, will be speaking on Nigeria’s interest when discussions are held on country’s participation in IoT, which is the next big technology that is tipped to connect the rest of the world, including devices that will be communicating to humans on a daily basis.

Designed to explore IoT innovation, global convergence and international cooperation, IoT Week 2017 expects to bring together, the research and industry IoT community, with the international organisations to address emerging IoT technologies and applications in various application domains.

General Chair and President of the IoT, Sebastien Ziegler, said: “IoT is rapidly evolving with the substantial risk of not paying attention to safety, reliability, privacy, security, and interoperability. Research has a fundamental role to enable a globally interoperable IoT and to make it right.”

He further explained that the summit would attract experts from industry and research in current and emerging technologies such as 5G-based IoT, software-defined IoT, IoT-centric Cloud Computing, including the Social IoT.

TPC Chair Dr. Antonio Skarmeta, said: “The selected technical topics seek some maturity in IoT across the board. There are many facets that need research and experimental pilots to put the pieces together and give IoT innovation a roadmap.”

Global IoT Summit 2017 is supported by the IoT Week of the IoT Forum, The IPv6 Forum, the IEEE 5G subcommittee, the IEEE SDN-NFV subcommittee as well as the IEEE BiG Data TC. It will be collocated in Geneva with the IoT Week 2017, bringing together cutting edge research results, the IoT innovation community and the UN system with a unique worldwide outreach.

The Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers (IEEE) of the IoT technical subcommittee supported by IEEE ComSoC, has announced the launch of the 1st Global IoT Summit (GIoTS) and the call for papers is open for submission.

According to them, papers are solicited in, but are not limited to, IoT Enabling Technologies; IoT Applications, Services and Real Implementations; IoT Multimedia IoT Societal Impacts; Security and Privacy for Internet of Things; and IoT Experimental Results and Deployment Scenarios