Uber to Cause More Technology Disruption in Transportation

Emma Okonji

Having grown from 250 cities in 2014 to over 450 cities and 70 countries in 2016, Nigeria inclusive and with over one million drivers in its employment, Uber has promised to trigger more technology disruption in the transport space, especially in Nigeria, given the many business opportunities.

General Manager for West Africa, Uber, Ebi Atawodi, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lagos recently, listed the next technology disruption to include initiative to introduce Uber Pool and Uber Eat to its transport business that has totally changed the face of intra-state transportation in cities where it has presence.

Giving details of the disruptive technology, Atawodi said the Uber Pool initiative would allow more than one passenger who travel the same route at the same time to ride together in one Uber Taxi, and share cost. This, she said, would eventually reduce the cost that a single passenger would have paid when riding alone in Uber Taxi.

The other initiative, which is Uber Eat, will allow passengers make orders for food of their choice while riding Uber Taxi and the food will be delivered in minutes, fresh and hot for the comfort of Uber riders.

“Technology disruption will never end and we will continue to seek news ways that will make life very comfortable for all our riders, since change and disruption are the keys to unlock potentials in the digital age,” Atawodi said.

According to her, the initiatives have been implemented in some parts of the world, but Uber is still studying the Nigerian environment in terms of infrastructure and the market readiness to introduce the initiatives in Nigeria. She, however, promised that the initiatives would be launched in Nigeria soon.

Speaking on the advantages of technology disruption in the transportation space, the Operations Coordinator, Uber West Africa, Atta Arome, said it would help to reduce congestion on the roads, as more people use Uber Taxis; reduce tear and wear on personal cars; extend the lifespan of roads; and crate lots of employment opportunities for drives.

Addressing the issue of training and re-training of drivers, Atawodi said Uber had been organising constant training for its old and new drivers, to enable them make better use of the google map in navigating their environment.

“Uber carries out online training for its drivers and they are also trained on how to use video and read the google map,” Atawodi said.

She called on all riders of Uber Taxis to report unruly behaviour of any driver for prompt disciplinary action. She equally asked riders to show some respects to drivers during communication for the purpose of mutual respect and understanding.

She encouraged more Nigerians to download the Uber app and engage the services of Uber for all their intra-city transportation, in order to enjoy the comfort that Uber brings to all its riders.

“Gone at the days when people walk distances to wait for a roaming taxi and pay more because the driver has to factor in the quality of fuel burnt whole roaming for passengers. From the the comfort of the home and office, people could actually engage the nearest Uber Taxi that will come straight to the persons home or office for pickup and the convenience is always guaranteed,” Atawodi said.