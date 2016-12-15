Stanbic IBTC Introduces Digital Branch

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank has commissioned its first self-service digital branch.

The digital branch inauguration took place in Lagos yesterday with technology business pioneer and founder of Zinox Technologies Limited, Leo Stan-Eke, declaring the facility ready for business.

Located at Maryland Mall, the branch’s processes and systems are completely digitalised and equipped with tablets, touch screens, electronic banking devices and new digital technologies set up in designated self-service and private areas to enable customers conduct financial transactions seamlessly while enjoying a delightful banking experience.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Yinka Sanni, said the digitisation of banking services was the path to the future as consumers increasingly embrace the online world to meet their needs.

The benefits of digitalisation and innovation are huge for the individual, business or economy, Sanni stated, adding that as technology evolves, Stanbic IBTC Bank will keep pace with it to deliver impeccable value to its customers.

He said Stanbic IBTC Bank expects to report further growth in digital branch numbers and innovations as fresh investments are made to deliver on the bank’s long-term goal to build a “bank for everyone.”

“This milestone is important to us because it fulfils our pledge to leverage on evolving technologies and innovations to deliver convenience and round-the-clock access to financial services to our clientele. It provides a solid platform from which to continue to grow and consolidate our position in the Nigerian market,” Sanni said.

Sanni reiterated that as an African institution, the Standard Bank Group, to which Stanbic IBTC belongs, would continue to demonstrate commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa by supporting critical sectors of the economy and to help highlight investment opportunities therein.

“We will continue to build first-class, on-the-ground banking services in Nigeria, investing in people, branch networks and systems. We are confident that future revenue flows will justify these investments in branch and customer infrastructure.”

Eke, who commended Stanbic IBTC Bank for taking the initiative, noted that the facility was defined by consumer protection, trust and security as the technologies deployed are best-in-class in technological delivery and quality.

Digital banking is the way of the future, not just for banks, but also for the economy, he added.