Rahul Colaco Moves to Frieslandcampina China

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Mr. Rahul Colaco, has been appointed Executive Director of the Business Group Consumer Products China with effect from 1 January 2017. He will report to Roelof Joosten, Global CEO, Royal FrieslandCampina, The Netherlands, and he will be located in Shanghai, China.

Colaco will take over the responsibility for the Business Group Consumer Products China from Hein Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, who is currently fulfilling the role on an interim basis.

Colaco has 19 years experience in the FMCG industry covering General Management, Marketing, Supply Chain and Finance, across developed and emerging markets.

He started his career with KPMG as an Auditor, after which he joined Hindustan Unilever, India in 1997 where he worked for six years, following which he had international experience with Unilever in various capacities in Italy and The Netherlands.

He later joined FrieslandCampina, one of the world’s leading dairy cooperatives, and was appointed Marketing Director in Malaysia (Dutch Lady Milk Industries) in 2010. He became the Managing Director in 2012, heading Malaysia’s leading dairy company, before his appointment in January 2015 as the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, the leading dairy manufacturer in Nigeria.

Colaco holds a degree in Commerce from Mumbai University, India and he possesses an MBA from IMD Lausanne, Switzerland. He is a chartered accountant by profession.

The Executive Board of Royal FrieslandCampina and the Board of Directors of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria wish Rahul Colaco every success in his new position.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc is affiliated to Royal FrieslandCampina of The

Netherlands and is a major player in the Nigerian dairy industry, nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition with key brands as Peak, Three Crowns and Friso.

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Ore Famurewa, Colaco’s successor would be named soon.