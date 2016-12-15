PZCussons Unveils 4th Chemistry Challenge for Secondary Schools

As part of its commitment to social, economic and educational development in the country, PZCussons Foundation has announced the commencement of the fourth Chemistry Challenge 2016/2017 with the theme ‘Be a Winner’.

The competition, sponsored by two foremost family brands, Premier Soap and Nunu Milk from the stable of PZCussons Nigeria, is designed to stimulate and inspire the learning of chemistry among students; raise their level of reasoning and demonstrate the relevance of chemistry in the society.

In a statement, the Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Yomi Ifaturoti, said the quiz contest has continued to make resounding impact, spurring the interest of Nigerian students in the learning of chemistry in a competitively fun way.To further excite stakeholder, the 2016/2017 edition will feature teachers’ contest.

She explained that the move was in realisation that the success of the students is tied to the commitment and dedication of teachers. “As part of the improvement on previous editions, we have included another stage to allow ample opportunity for all to make it to the finals. This year, we will have six finalists and four final awards. This edition is also giving voice to promoting girl-child education, we encourage participating schools to do mix registration of atleast one female candidate.”

The competition, which is open to senior secondary school students in Lagos State, will have candidates registered by their schools and whocome to designated exam centres with attested copies of their forms or dockets.

It comes in four stages: a written quiz for all screened candidates;a written quiz for the best 100 students from stage one; practical for the best 24 from stage two. In the final stage, six contestants will compete for the overall prize of 700,000 and a laptop for the student; 100,000 for the teacher and 100,000 worth of laboratory equipment for the school. The first, second and third runners-up will be handsomely rewarded.

Ifaturoti added that the project enjoys the partnership of the Lagos State Ministry of Education as well as other notable associations like Chemistry Society of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Chemist of Nigeria.The competition will be guided by an advisory team of three members headed by a renowned chemist, Professor Oladele Osibanjo.

Launched in 2007, PZCussons Nigeria Foundation has been helping Nigerian communities by supporting projects in the areas of roads and other infrastructural improvements like water and sanitation, health and education. The foundation has completed over 50 projects in different parts of the country.