Ortom Accuses Past Govt of Allegedly Diverting $24m

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the previous administration in the state of allegedly diverting about $24 million refund from the Paris and London Clubs, promising to institute a probe into the matter.

Governor Ortom, who spoke recently in Makurdi, said the previous administration received the money without informing the people of the state.

He said: “Over $24 million was received by that government as part of the state’s share of Paris and London Club refund but the money was not accounted for.”

The governor explained that the money had been traced to one of the old generation banks in the town and assured residents of the state that his administration would find out those behind the alleged diversion.

Details later…