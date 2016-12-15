Microsoft, Code.org Begin Free Coding Tutorial

Emma Okonji

Microsoft Corp. and Code.org have unveiled the Minecraft Hour of Code Designer, a coding tutorial for students and educators created for Hour of Code.

It was announced at the annual global campaign held during Computer Science Education Week in Lagos recently.

The new web-based tutorial that is available for free enables beginner coders to create and share their own simple “Minecraft” game, and is designed to empower anyone to begin learning the problem-solving and critical thinking skills required in today’s tech-fueled world.

Created by “Minecraft” game designers at Mojang and Microsoft, in partnership with Code.org, the fun and easy-to-learn one-hour experience builds on the success of last year’s record-breaking “Minecraft” tutorial, which reached more than 30 million students worldwide. With the goal of inspiring millions more to try coding for the first.

With the immense popularity of “Minecraft” around the world, Microsoft and Code.org believe the tutorial has the potential to reach people of all ages and likeness. Women and girls already compose nearly half of the game’s global fan base. The tutorial also underscores Microsoft’s commitment to ensuring all young people have the opportunity to learn computer science, an economic and social imperative in this era of digital transformation which Microsoft aims to reach students most likely to be among those without access, particularly girls and minorities.

CEO, Microsoft, Satya Nadella, said: “We are partnering Code.org again this year to make computer science more accessible to millions of youth around the world with ‘Minecraft’ and Hour of Code. I am inspired by the ‘Minecraft’ generation who view themselves not as players of a game, but as creators of the new worlds they dream up.”

According to him, this is the generation that will imagine, build and create our future, and together we can equip them with the computational thinking and problem-solving skills to seize the opportunities ahead.

Commenting on the development, Public Sector Director at Microsoft Nigeria, Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, stated that Microsoft and Code.org were working globally with schools, educators and governments to deliver the benefits of computer science education in schools, after school and at home to give all youth the opportunity to learn the skills they need to achieve more

Designed for ages six and above, the Minecraft Hour of Code Designer teaches students to create their own “Minecraft” experience where they can program the rules. They can make chickens that drop gold, or zombies that run away instead of attacking. Along the way, students use Code.org’s familiar drag-and-drop coding interface to learn computer science concepts such as object-oriented programming, event handlers and repeat loops.

Also sharing her thoughts, Mrs. Abbas Omobolanle of Ikota Computer Centre, located in Obalende Primary School, noted that Computer Science enables pupils fit in the society.

“We need to catch them young to reason and think faster. To enable our pupils to know the happenings in our environment and the world at large,” Omobolanle said.

In support of Code.org and the global Hour of Code campaign, Microsoft will lead thousands of youth coding events in more than 60 countries, which includes hundreds of free workshops across the globe.