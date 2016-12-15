Indomie Fan Club OrganisesEnd ofYear Party for Members

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles has through the Indomie Fan Club (IFC),, displayed its affection and commitment to the Nigerian child, as it treated over a hundred thousand children from different parts of the country to a fun filled end-of-the-year part which held in diverse amusement parks across the country.

The event gave the children an opportunity to interact and also participate in different activities such as choreography, dance competitions, and a visit to the Santa Claus grotto among other things.

In his remarks at the event held at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos, The Brand Manager, Indomie, Mr. Amber Yadav said, “with the festive season at hand, we quite understand that not all parents would have the time or financial resource to give their children an experience such as this. Therefore, as a socially responsible company, we have taken it as a duty to continuously promote activities such as this which no doubt has a huge impact on the emotional, health and psychological wellbeing of the child who happen to also be loyal consumers of the brand.”

The Group Public Relations and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju,said Indomie has since inception held the Nigerian child in high esteem, as it sees each child as a hero, and therefore seeks to continuously motivate and mould them in the path of greatness.

“This annual end of the year party for members of the Indomie Fan Club is one event we hold dear as a brand and have become accustomed to, as it affords us the opportunity to interact, celebrate and entertain these kids who have remained loyal consumers and ambassadors of the brand in their own unique way.”

Ashiwajuadded that “over the years, we have realised that due to the huge number of IFC members we have, gathering every one of them in one location has become a tedious exercise, and so we have decentralised our locations. What we are therefore witnessing here is happening simultaneously in Abuja, Benin, Ibadan, and several other locations within Lagos.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, Mrs. Faith Joshua,who commended the company for another fun-filled party said “the smiles, laughter and joy which is visibly written on the faces of each child here speaks for itself; and we are glad to be able to do this for them knowing that this is one of their greatest needs at this age.”

She said the fan club which was launched in July 2005 is aimed at creating an enabling environment where children can have fun, interact, and sharpen their skills, and being a school-based club, it is open to as many schools as possible.

“We are optimistic that as always, the interaction, engagement and fun which the children have relished here today would go a long way in shaping them to become better children, students and leaders; and as a brand, we wish them a wonderful year ahead.”