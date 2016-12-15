Galaxy Backbone, NIGCOMSAT Sign MoU on Connectivity Services

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

Galaxy Backbone, a leading ICT infrastructure and services provider and NIGCOMSAT, a Communications Satellite Operator company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to improve efficiency, reduce cost and avoid duplication in the provision of connectivity services to government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

At the signing ceremony, which was recently concluded in Abuja, the CEOs of both agencies, Yusuf Kazaure and Abimbola Alale, stated that the partnership was in keeping with government’s commitment to leverage ICT for job creation, improved security and economic diversification.

Kazaure, added that the synergy will accelerate social inclusion as well as supports the National e-Government master plan as a tool to improve governance and efficiency in the delivery of quality public services.

The MD of Galaxy Backbone said: “With the increasing impact of disruptive technologies, the provision of modern, efficient and adequate ICT infrastructure, facilities and services to public institutions in the country will accelerate the Ministry of Communications’ pole vaulting strategy of turning Nigeria into a 21st century economy and society.

“The transformative role of ICT for improved delivery of public services provides the basis for the continuing investments in infrastructural assets that Galaxy has been making over the years in order to empower MDAs towards meeting their mandates and making life easier for the citizens whom they serve.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Galaxy will be responsible for all terrestrial and last mile connectivity services to the MDAs, while still responsible for its hub operations, Galaxy will also purchase all its required satellite space segment bandwidth from NigComSat on agreed payment terms.

In her remark, the MD/CEO NIGCOMSAT, Abimbola Alale, said that the company will provide excellent and secure connectivity solutions to all its customers while conserving capital flight and improve local content development in the ICT sector in the country.

NIGCOMSAT, according to her, is a leading communications solution provider in Africa, through its satellite NigComSat-1R which provides a regional beam over Africa Continent with strong footprints across West, Central and Southern Africa.

The MOU, which spans five years in the first instance, is a cost cutting tool for government and an example of collaboration between agencies to create value, localisation and optimisation of resources, amongst other benefits.