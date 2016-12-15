Firm Boosts Science Studies with Mobile Labs

A consulting company, the FEH Project Limited has expressed its desire to boost the study of sciences in Nigerian schools with the launch of the mobile laboratory initiative, designed to make an ideal science laboratory attractive to students.

Speaking during the demonstration of the equipment at Agidingbi Grammar School,the Director Corporate Development, Mrs. Florence Acha-Ukamba, said over theyears, the organisation has watched with pains, the growing apathy to science related subjects among secondary school students, adding that the result of an evidenced-based study has shown that one of the reasons for the growing apathy is the supposed big and clumsy outlooks of many of the school laboratories.

“As an organisation that is interested in Food, Education and Health (FEH), we felt the growing apathy among the students especially the females and we said this must not be allowed to continue. Thus, we launched this compact laboratory, otherwise known as SciBox to make

science laboratory attractive and friendly to students while also ensuring that qualitative instrument needed especially in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture and Integrated Sciences are not lacking.”

She explained that in replacing the conventional laboratories, the firm took cognizance of ensuring that instruments needed for each of the science subjects students sit for in

examination are provided with spare ones.

“We have arranged them in different boxes and compartments. We have also ensured we have both the required number needed for teachers and students such that the practicality of the message being passed across will not be lost. And since the box can be wheeled and moved around,

we feel more students will find it worthy because science is now being taken to them now and not the other way round.”

The acting Principal of the school, Mrs. G.U Nsaka, who thanked the company for the initiative, said the students who witnessed the demonstration have applauded the equipment as a worthy instrument of learning.