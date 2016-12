Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

After tossing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to and fro for more than one week, the Senate on Thursday finally rejected his confirmation as the EFCC substantive chairman.

Magu’s rejection was announced at a press briefing in the National Assembly by the Senate’s spokesman, Sabi Abdullahi, after about two hours of a closed-door meeting.

Abdullahi cited unfavourable security report as the reason for his rejection.

Details later…