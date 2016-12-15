Condolences.ng: Family Members Open Online Memorial Page for  Gilbert Ononuju

As a mark of last respect to a highly revered monarch, philanthropist and industrialist, the family of Ononuju, of Umunankwo Village, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, has opened an online condolence register and memorial page on www.condolences.ng/igweononuju for the late Eze Onyesom 1 of Umunankwo, Igwe Gilbert ObianefoOnonuju.

The opening of the register is in line with the final funeral rites of the traditional ruler whose death occurred at the age of 69, with a view to giving opportunity to friends, community members, relations and the public to condole with families of the paramount ruler (Igwe).

The late Igwe Gilbert Obianefo Ononuju who was born into the great family of Chief David Omodi Okoli Ononuju and Mrs Omenwa Mgbafor Ononuju on July 19, 1944 in Umunankwo, community, was a paramount ruler of distinction whose life and times impacted immensely and positively on humanity.

As founder of a number of successful companies located within the industrial space of Anambra, Lagos, and Oyo States, Igwe Gilbert besides providing untainted leadership to his community and beyond also put smiles on the faces of many, creating employment opportunities and other development initiatives for his people.

Nigerians in their numbers are already besieging the online condolence register, condolences.ng.com/igweononuju to pour out their kind wishes and register heartfelt sympathy for the fallen hero, whose reign from 1996 to December 2016 was remarkable and regarded as the most peaceful in Umunankwo kingdom. On the innovative service, friends and family are able to obtain updates on events of the final rites, learn more about the late Igwe besides being able to submit submit tributes in honour of the departed traditional ruler.

www.condolences.ng recently launched the premier online condolence register, a first of its kind in Nigeria as a measure to assist bereaved families effectively manage funeral issues without the encumbrances associated with the conventional methods of collecting condolences and managing bereavement after loss of a loved one.

According to the Founder/CEO, Condolences.ng, Mr. Wole Temidire Aguda, the company carefully deploys resources and support to families of bereaved persons in Nigeria in efficient ways designed to harness the potentials of technology. The company is also poised to continue its strides in the Nigerian environment by expanding its resource capabilities to accommodate the increasing demands for extensive support from bereaved persons and families.

According to him, “Nigeria has been blessed with a vast number of great persons who pass to the great beyond without opportunity for distant admirers and well wishers to express dimensions of emotions that offer them closure. We are glad that Nigerians, far and wide, can now “touch” and support each other regardless of location and distance. Our carefully selected teams of in-house experts have made this dream a possibility today. Condolences.ng is here for the long haul.”

Also, according to the Founder/CEO, users of the online condolences register can also order high quality hard copy condolence registers delivered to their homes.